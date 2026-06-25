KTR Criticizes Congress for Unfulfilled Promises in Telangana

In a blistering attack on the Congress-led Telangana government, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) alleged gross failures in fulfilling electoral promises. Speaking at a meeting in Chevella, KTR accused the Revanth Reddy administration of deceiving all sections of society by neglecting key pledges.

KTR criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for worsening the real estate sector, allegedly leading to massive job losses. Highlighting achievements of the BRS government, he credited KCR for transforming Chevella by attracting top global companies and boosting employment opportunities.

Continuing his allegations, KTR claimed the Congress government dismantled welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu and diverted state resources to satisfy central leadership, while still failing to manage public debt effectively. He called upon BRS workers to strengthen party efforts at the booth level to prepare for upcoming elections.