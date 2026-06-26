Ayodhya Temple Donation Scam: Arrests and Political Fallout Intensify
The Ayodhya Police have arrested Ram Shankar Yadav in connection with a significant embezzlement case involving the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The FIR, filed by a trust member, alleges a criminal conspiracy and theft of donation funds. Nine suspects are named, prompting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry. Political tensions rise as Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath criticizes opposition reactions.
- Country:
- India
The Ayodhya Police have apprehended Ram Shankar Yadav, alias Tinu Yadav, in the high-profile embezzlement case centered around the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. This arrest follows the filing of an FIR at the Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station, which outlines alleged widespread financial misappropriation of funds donated to the temple.
The FIR, lodged on June 25 by Krishanmohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, accuses several individuals, including nine named suspects, of orchestrating a criminal conspiracy to embezzle funds meant for the temple. The suspects include Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, and Ramashankar Yadav, among others, with unidentified individuals also implicated.
The investigation has now been transferred to Ayodhya's Circle Officer for a deeper probe. Following these allegations, former SP MLA Pawan Pandey claimed a misappropriation of up to Rs 7.5 crore. In response, the state formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 14. Amidst escalating political discourse, CM Yogi Adityanath denounced opposition for exploiting the issue politically, reaffirming the government's 'zero-tolerance' policy on public faith tampering.
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