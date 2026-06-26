Ayodhya Temple Donation Scam: Arrests and Political Fallout Intensify

The Ayodhya Police have apprehended Ram Shankar Yadav, alias Tinu Yadav, in the high-profile embezzlement case centered around the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. This arrest follows the filing of an FIR at the Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station, which outlines alleged widespread financial misappropriation of funds donated to the temple.

The FIR, lodged on June 25 by Krishanmohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, accuses several individuals, including nine named suspects, of orchestrating a criminal conspiracy to embezzle funds meant for the temple. The suspects include Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, and Ramashankar Yadav, among others, with unidentified individuals also implicated.

The investigation has now been transferred to Ayodhya's Circle Officer for a deeper probe. Following these allegations, former SP MLA Pawan Pandey claimed a misappropriation of up to Rs 7.5 crore. In response, the state formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 14. Amidst escalating political discourse, CM Yogi Adityanath denounced opposition for exploiting the issue politically, reaffirming the government's 'zero-tolerance' policy on public faith tampering.