Russia Eases Gasoline Quotas Amid Energy Challenges

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak Said On Sunday That There Is No Need For Russia To Ban Diesel Exports

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak declared on Sunday that there is currently no necessity for Russia to impose a ban on diesel exports, as reported by the Interfax news agency.

Novak highlighted that the Russian government has opted to reduce mandatory exchange-traded gasoline sales quotas from 15% to 10%, aiming to stabilize price fluctuations.

This strategic move comes in response to significant gasoline shortages in parts of Russia, exacerbated by a surge in Ukrainian drone strikes targeting the nation's energy infrastructure.