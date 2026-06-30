Starmer Rejects Defence Bonds Amid Revised Military Budget Plan

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer On Tuesday Dismissed The Idea Of Introducing Defence Bonds To Fund Increased Military Spending

In a significant move on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer dismissed the notion of utilizing defence bonds to finance expanded military spending, categorizing them as just another form of borrowing.

Starmer reinforced his stance by laying out a strategy for increased defence funding, which he explained was thoroughly budgeted and aligned with the nation's fiscal policies. The government intends to reallocate existing funds from various other departments instead of incurring new debt.

This announcement marks a pivotal step in the government's efforts to boost military expenditure without compromising its fiscal discipline, further solidifying Starmer's financial strategy and defense priorities.