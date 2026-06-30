Starmer Rejects Defence Bonds Amid Revised Military Budget Plan

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has dismissed the proposal to introduce defence bonds for funding military expenditure, labeling it as an alternative form of borrowing. His announcement came alongside a plan for increased defence spending that adheres to fiscal guidelines through reallocating funds from other departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | British Prime Minister Keir Starmer On Tuesday Dismissed The Idea Of Introducing Defence Bonds To Fund Increased Military Spending | Updated: 30-06-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 15:22 IST
Starmer Rejects Defence Bonds Amid Revised Military Budget Plan
Keir Starmer

In a significant move on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer dismissed the notion of utilizing defence bonds to finance expanded military spending, categorizing them as just another form of borrowing.

Starmer reinforced his stance by laying out a strategy for increased defence funding, which he explained was thoroughly budgeted and aligned with the nation's fiscal policies. The government intends to reallocate existing funds from various other departments instead of incurring new debt.

This announcement marks a pivotal step in the government's efforts to boost military expenditure without compromising its fiscal discipline, further solidifying Starmer's financial strategy and defense priorities.

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