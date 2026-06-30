Crypto Industry's Mega Millions: Paving the Way for Midterm Influence

Cryptocurrency companies have invested $189 million to impact the 2026 U.S. midterm elections, making it the top corporate political spender. The funds have influenced pro-crypto legislation and other political campaigns. They have partnered with other major tech sectors to shape policy and promote digital asset regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cryptocurrency Companies Have Spent Million So Far To Influence The Us Midterm Elections | Updated: 30-06-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 18:30 IST
Crypto Industry's Mega Millions: Paving the Way for Midterm Influence
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Cryptocurrency firms have invested a massive $189 million to sway the 2026 U.S. midterm elections, surpassing their expenditure from the previous cycle, a report by consumer advocacy group Public Citizen reveals.

This year, more than a third of corporate contributions to elections have emerged from the crypto sector, making it the largest financial player in the corporate political terrain. Crypto companies were also the leading donors in the 2024 cycle, during which numerous supported candidates clinched victories, contributing an impressive $170 million. Together with companies from artificial intelligence, big tech, and online betting industries, these sectors have funneled $294 million into the 2026 elections thus far.

Rick Claypool of Public Citizen emphasized that corporate financial influence in elections is gaining momentum. In 2024, crypto firms achieved significant legislative advances due to strategic contributions, which led Congress to enact laws fostering a structured environment for stablecoins. Despite aiming for further regulatory clarity through proposed legislation, the Clarity Act is currently stalled in the Senate, highlighting the political complexities of advancing crypto reforms.

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