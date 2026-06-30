Gen Dwivedi's Farewell: A Legacy of Strength and Synergy in the Indian Army

Outgoing Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi reflects on his four-decade tenure as a significant privilege while handing over the baton to Gen Dhiraj Seth. He emphasized the Indian Army's strength, synergy, and responsiveness, spotlighting the successful 'Operation Snow Leopard' and 'Operation Sindoor'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 10:01 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 10:01 IST
Gen Dwivedi's Farewell: A Legacy of Strength and Synergy in the Indian Army
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremonial handover on Tuesday, outgoing Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi characterized his career in the Indian Army spanning over 40 years as the 'greatest privilege' of his life, as he transferred leadership responsibilities to Gen Dhiraj Seth.

During his farewell address at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, Gen Dwivedi expressed profound gratitude towards soldiers, veterans, families, and citizens for their steadfast support. He reflected on his journey from Sainik School to leading the Army, calling it memorable and fulfilling.

Highlighting the Army's unwavering preparedness over recent years, he cited successful operations like 'Operation Snow Leopard' and 'Operation Sindoor', emphasizing enhanced synergy among the Army, Navy, and Air Force as crucial in shaping India's renewed national security strategy.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026