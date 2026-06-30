Gen Dwivedi's Farewell: A Legacy of Strength and Synergy in the Indian Army

In a ceremonial handover on Tuesday, outgoing Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi characterized his career in the Indian Army spanning over 40 years as the 'greatest privilege' of his life, as he transferred leadership responsibilities to Gen Dhiraj Seth.

During his farewell address at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, Gen Dwivedi expressed profound gratitude towards soldiers, veterans, families, and citizens for their steadfast support. He reflected on his journey from Sainik School to leading the Army, calling it memorable and fulfilling.

Highlighting the Army's unwavering preparedness over recent years, he cited successful operations like 'Operation Snow Leopard' and 'Operation Sindoor', emphasizing enhanced synergy among the Army, Navy, and Air Force as crucial in shaping India's renewed national security strategy.