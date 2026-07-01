Qatar's Diplomatic Bridge in U.S.-Iran Talks
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to mediating U.S.-Iran dialogues during a meeting with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. This ongoing diplomatic effort stems from the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran.
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani has reiterated his nation's dedication to mediating discussions between the U.S. and Iran. This assurance was made during a meeting with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the adviser and son-in-law of former President Donald Trump.
The discussions are part of continued efforts stemming from a memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran. Sheikh Mohammed emphasized Qatar's support for all channels of dialogue aimed at resolving ongoing tensions between the two countries.
The Qatari Foreign Ministry, however, did not disclose further details of the discussions, leaving the specifics of the diplomatic efforts under wraps.