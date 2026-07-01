General Dhiraj Seth Pledges to Modernize and Empower Indian Army

General Dhiraj Seth, upon assuming charge as the 31st Chief of Army Staff, vowed to transition the Indian Army into a more technologically advanced, future-ready force. Central to his mission is the strategic vision 'VIJAY', which underscores vigilance, innovation, integration with other forces, self-reliance, and a soldier-first approach.

During his address, General Seth highlighted the importance of 'VIJAY', articulated by the Prime Minister, as a foundation for India's military success. He expressed deep humility and pride in his leadership position, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to the principles of 'Duty, Honour, and Nation First'. Seth also paid homage to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation, praising their courage and dedication.

The new Army Chief outlined his priorities: maintaining vigilance on borders, encouraging doctrinal and technological innovation, and fostering joint operations with the Air Force and Navy. Emphasizing self-reliance, he aims to create a technologically empowered army through indigenous solutions. General Seth also acknowledged the transformative leadership of his predecessors, including General Upendra Dwivedi.