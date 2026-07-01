Deschamps Hails Mbappe's Leadership Amid Personal Challenge

In a heartfelt expression of gratitude, France's head coach Didier Deschamps acknowledged the support from his captain Kylian Mbappe and the entire squad during a tough personal time. His comments came following a challenging period marked by the death of his mother, which led to his absence from France's final group-stage match against Norway. Upon his return, Deschamps witnessed a strong 3-0 win over Sweden in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, a performance he attributed to the team's unity and resilience.

Deschamps particularly praised Mbappe for his exemplary leadership, noting a touching gesture when the forward celebrated with him following an opening goal against Sweden. "Kylian's gesture touched me deeply. He has been exemplary from day one," said Deschamps during a press conference, highlighting the camaraderie within the squad. "Team spirit doesn't win games, but it can certainly lose them," he added, underscoring the critical role unity plays beyond technical abilities.

The head coach further reflected on France's qualification to the Round of 16 as a deserved and natural progression. Deschamps stressed the importance of acknowledging the team's performance after the Paraguay match, reaffirming the squad's collective ambition for another World Cup triumph. "We're on a mission, me too, with them," Deschamps concluded, solidifying France's focused determination to secure a third FIFA World Cup title. With Mbappe's scoring prowess leading the charge, France now looks forward to facing Paraguay in the next stage.