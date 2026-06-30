Supreme Court Strikes Down Campaign Spending Limits: A Win for Free Speech

The Us Supreme Court Has Again Struck Down Campaign Spending Limits

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has invalidated federal restrictions on coordinated campaign spending between political parties and their candidates. The 6-3 ruling, delivered by the court's conservative majority, hinges on the First Amendment's protection of free speech, marking a significant shift in campaign finance law.

Writing for the majority, Justice Brett Kavanaugh emphasized that historical precedent, constitutional text, and current jurisprudence no longer support the limitations, leading to the overturning of a 2001 ruling. The decision emerges as Republicans gain a financial edge ahead of the November midterm elections, aiming to maintain congressional control.

With this ruling, the court continues its trend of dismantling campaign finance restrictions, a position bolstered by changes in the legal landscape over recent decades. The implications for both major political parties could reshape strategies, particularly in securing advertisements and financial resources.