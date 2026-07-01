US and Iran Engage in Indirect Talks in Doha
Indirect technical discussions between the United States and Iran are taking place in Doha. Qatar and Pakistan mediate these talks. Although Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner facilitated the discussions with Qatar's Prime Minister, they are not participating in the sessions themselves, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Indirect technical discussions between the United States and Iran have commenced in Doha, with Qatar and Pakistan playing the role of mediators, a source with direct knowledge of the situation revealed on Wednesday.
Steve Witkoff, the U.S. envoy, and Jared Kushner, former President Trump's son-in-law, met with Qatar's prime minister on Tuesday to establish a foundation for Wednesday's technical sessions.
However, both Witkoff and Kushner are not directly participating in the current discussions, as confirmed by the source.
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