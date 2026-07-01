US and Iran Engage in Indirect Talks in Doha

Indirect Technical Talks Between The United States And Iran Are Underway In Doha

Indirect technical discussions between the United States and Iran have commenced in Doha, with Qatar and Pakistan playing the role of mediators, a source with direct knowledge of the situation revealed on Wednesday.

Steve Witkoff, the U.S. envoy, and Jared Kushner, former President Trump's son-in-law, met with Qatar's prime minister on Tuesday to establish a foundation for Wednesday's technical sessions.

However, both Witkoff and Kushner are not directly participating in the current discussions, as confirmed by the source.