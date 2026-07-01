Tamil Nadu Govt Challenges Cow Slaughter Ban in Supreme Court

The Tamil Nadu government has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court over the Madras High Court's decision to enforce a complete ban on cow and calf slaughter. The state argues the ban exceeds legal provisions, preferring regulated cow slaughter instead of absolute prohibition as per existing laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 12:42 IST
Tamil Nadu Govt Challenges Cow Slaughter Ban in Supreme Court
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has escalated its legal battle to the Supreme Court, questioning the Madras High Court's blanket ban on cow and calf slaughter issued on May 27. This move comes amidst claims that the court deviated from its legal mandate, imposing a wide-ranging prohibition based on a protective petition against public slaughtering.

The state government contends that the High Court's sweeping verdict should have narrowly focused on preventing cow slaughter in public arenas rather than instituting an inclusive ban, which extends even to licensed slaughterhouses. This overreach, they argue, contradicts the intricate regulatory framework existing within Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu's legal team highlights that the High Court's decision conflicts with the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act of 1958, and related urban body regulations. In seeking relief, the government has approached the apex court to temporarily suspend the High Court's directive, pending a thorough judicial review.

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