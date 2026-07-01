Progressive Power Shifts: Major Upsets in Colorado Primaries
In a surprising outcome during Colorado's primary elections, progressive Democrats scored significant victories. Democratic socialist Melat Kiros ousted veteran U.S. Representative Diana DeGette, while progressive Manny Rutinel claimed a crucial district. Attorney General Phil Weiser defeated Michael Bennet for a gubernatorial nomination, signaling a shift towards more progressive and anti-establishment candidates.
In a stunning turn of events during Colorado's primary elections, progressive Democrats made noteworthy gains, defying expectations across key districts.
Melat Kiros, a democratic socialist, unseated long-serving U.S. Representative Diana DeGette, who had held her Denver-area seat for 29 years. Similarly, progressive state Representative Manny Rutinel emerged victorious over Shannon Bird in the Democratic primary for Colorado's 8th Congressional District, a significant battleground against Republican Gabe Evans.
The changing landscape continued as Attorney General Phil Weiser managed to defeat U.S. Senator Michael Bennet for the Democratic nomination to succeed Governor Jared Polis. Despite Bennet's higher national recognition and considerable financial backing, Weiser's campaign emphasized his track record and anti-establishment stance.