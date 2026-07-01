Progressive Power Shifts: Major Upsets in Colorado Primaries

In a stunning turn of events during Colorado's primary elections, progressive Democrats made noteworthy gains, defying expectations across key districts.

Melat Kiros, a democratic socialist, unseated long-serving U.S. Representative Diana DeGette, who had held her Denver-area seat for 29 years. Similarly, progressive state Representative Manny Rutinel emerged victorious over Shannon Bird in the Democratic primary for Colorado's 8th Congressional District, a significant battleground against Republican Gabe Evans.

The changing landscape continued as Attorney General Phil Weiser managed to defeat U.S. Senator Michael Bennet for the Democratic nomination to succeed Governor Jared Polis. Despite Bennet's higher national recognition and considerable financial backing, Weiser's campaign emphasized his track record and anti-establishment stance.