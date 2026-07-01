China's Caution Call on Taiwan: Wang Yi's Message to the US

China Urged The Us To Handle Matters Related To Taiwan With The Utmost Caution

In a recent diplomatic conversation, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the United States to exercise extreme caution in its dealings concerning Taiwan. The remarks came during a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as reported by state-run Xinhua news agency on Wednesday.

Wang Yi emphasized the delicate nature of the Taiwan issue, warning that even minor actions could disrupt the broader international landscape. He underscored the importance of both nations cooperating to manage and mitigate potential risks.

China's cautionary message highlights ongoing tensions surrounding Taiwan, a topic of significant geopolitical sensitivity that requires careful handling to avoid escalating into larger conflicts.