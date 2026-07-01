Digital Watchdogs Unveil Surge in World Cup Social Media Abuse

During the recent World Cup, FIFA's Social Media Protection Service (SMPS) identified a staggering 89,000 abusive posts, marking an unprecedented 13-fold increase compared to the 2022 tournament in Qatar, according to FIFA's latest statement.

The alarming rise, noted after SMPS scanned over six million posts and comments, is attributed to a 33% increase from the previous edition. Racially motivated abuse accounted for 11% of offensive messages, amplifying concerns over digital racism, as the percentage rose by 3% compared to the prior group stage in Qatar, FIFA disclosed.

Designed to shield teams, players, coaches, and fans from offensive content, SMPS employs a blend of technology and human moderation. FIFA confirmed that 225,000 posts merited human examination, of which 89,000 were deemed abusive, resulting in further action, with around 1,000 accounts under investigation.