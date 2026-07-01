Digital Watchdogs Unveil Surge in World Cup Social Media Abuse

FIFA's Social Media Protection Service (SMPS) detected 89,000 abusive posts during the World Cup group stage, with racial abuse rising by 3% from 2022. SMPS uses technology and human moderation to filter content, escalating actions against accounts. The expanded team format increased analyzed content volume.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fifas Digital Watchdogs Uncovered | Updated: 01-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 18:30 IST
Digital Watchdogs Unveil Surge in World Cup Social Media Abuse
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During the recent World Cup, FIFA's Social Media Protection Service (SMPS) identified a staggering 89,000 abusive posts, marking an unprecedented 13-fold increase compared to the 2022 tournament in Qatar, according to FIFA's latest statement.

The alarming rise, noted after SMPS scanned over six million posts and comments, is attributed to a 33% increase from the previous edition. Racially motivated abuse accounted for 11% of offensive messages, amplifying concerns over digital racism, as the percentage rose by 3% compared to the prior group stage in Qatar, FIFA disclosed.

Designed to shield teams, players, coaches, and fans from offensive content, SMPS employs a blend of technology and human moderation. FIFA confirmed that 225,000 posts merited human examination, of which 89,000 were deemed abusive, resulting in further action, with around 1,000 accounts under investigation.

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