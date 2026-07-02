Intense Overnight Assault: Ukraine Fends Off Major Missile and Drone Attack

In an aggressive overnight offensive, Russia unleashed a barrage of 74 missiles and 496 drones on Ukraine, the Ukrainian air force reported on Thursday.

The military statement on Telegram detailed that air defense units managed to intercept or neutralize 48 missiles and 476 drones. However, 25 ballistic missiles and 12 drones struck 33 locations across the country.

The capital city, Kyiv, was identified as the primary target in these recent hostilities, reflecting the persistent military tensions.