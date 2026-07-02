Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Deadly Missile Barrage

Russia Launched Hundreds Of Drones And Dozens Of Missiles At Ukraines Capital Kyiv In The Early Hours On Thursday

In a devastating assault, Russia launched hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles targeting Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, in the early hours of Thursday. The barrage left at least 13 people dead and scores injured, as residential buildings bore the brunt of the attack.

Throughout the night, multiple explosions tore through Kyiv, prompting thousands to seek refuge in bomb shelters and metro stations. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko condemned the onslaught as a 'cynical, large-scale attack'. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned about the imminent danger, as Russia unleashed 74 missiles and 496 drones. While air defenses intercepted many, some struck 33 locations.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the 'massive attack' targeting military and energy facilities in Kyiv was in retaliation for Ukrainian strikes on Russian infrastructure. Kyiv has intensified its strikes into Russian territory, leading to heightened tensions and calls for increased international support against Russian aggression.