Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Deadly Missile Barrage
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv, killing at least 13 people and wounding many others. The Ukrainian capital endured multiple explosions, shaking its residents overnight. The Russian military claimed these strikes were retaliation, highlighting the intense ongoing conflict between the two nations.
In a devastating assault, Russia launched hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles targeting Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, in the early hours of Thursday. The barrage left at least 13 people dead and scores injured, as residential buildings bore the brunt of the attack.
Throughout the night, multiple explosions tore through Kyiv, prompting thousands to seek refuge in bomb shelters and metro stations. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko condemned the onslaught as a 'cynical, large-scale attack'. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned about the imminent danger, as Russia unleashed 74 missiles and 496 drones. While air defenses intercepted many, some struck 33 locations.
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the 'massive attack' targeting military and energy facilities in Kyiv was in retaliation for Ukrainian strikes on Russian infrastructure. Kyiv has intensified its strikes into Russian territory, leading to heightened tensions and calls for increased international support against Russian aggression.
ALSO READ
-
Fuel Crisis Sparks Frustration and Fear in Russia's Agriculture Heartland
-
Russia Escalates Pressure on Kyiv Amid Intensified Conflicts
-
Germany Condemns Russian Aggression: A Commitment to Ukraine's Cause
-
Pressure Mounts: Russia's Escalating Strikes on Kyiv
-
Strained Ties: Drone Dispute Fuels Polish-Ukrainian Tensions