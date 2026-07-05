Three Sons Of Slain Iranian Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Prayed Beside His Coffin And Those Of Four Other Family Members On Sunday

Tens of thousands gathered in Tehran to mourn Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, killed in a recent airstrike. Despite significant military setbacks, Iran asserts the conflict as a step towards economic recovery.

Mourning ceremonies extend across Shi'ite religious sites in Iran and neighboring Iraq. Notably absent from the events was Mojtaba Khamenei, the new leader, amid reports of his injuries.

The airstrike has reignited tensions between Iran, the U.S., and Israel, with a temporary ceasefire in place. As part of an interim deal, Iran's frozen assets abroad have been released, signifying potential economic shifts.