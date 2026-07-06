Legacy and Vision: Honoring Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee's 125th Birth Anniversary

Celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, BJP leaders emphasized his enduring influence on India's self-reliance and unity. Prime Minister Modi hailed Dr. Mookerjee's commitment to nation-building, while ceremonies across the country highlighted his pivotal role in shaping modern Indian industrial policy and national integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 10:31 IST
Legacy and Vision: Honoring Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee's 125th Birth Anniversary
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Marking Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee's 125th birth anniversary, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in carrying forward Mookerjee's vision of self-reliance. Tiwari praised Dr. Mookerjee's seminal contributions to India's industrial policy, affirming that his legacy still guides the nation's growth trajectory.

The anniversary celebrations saw widespread tributes, with Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and other BJP leaders acknowledging Mookerjee's role in national unity. Gupta noted the realization of Mookerjee's vision through the abrogation of Article 370, providing new opportunities for the people of Kashmir.

Prime Minister Modi paid homage, describing Dr. Mookerjee as a pivotal nation-builder dedicated to education, industrial development, and humanitarian causes. Leaders from various states joined in the floral tributes, underscoring Mookerjee's lasting impact on India's journey towards progress and unity.

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