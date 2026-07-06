Ukrainian Military Targets Key Russian Oil Refineries

Ukraine's military announced it attacked oil refineries in Russia's Yaroslavl and Leningrad regions. Explosions and smoke were reported at the Slavneft-YANOS refinery in Yaroslavl, while the NOVATEK-Ust Luga refinery in Leningrad also faced impacts. The strikes were reported via the Ukrainian military's General Staff on Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraines Military Said On Monday It Struck Oil Refineries In Russias Yaroslavl And Leningrad Regions Overnight Explosions Were Recorded Near The Slavneftyanos Oil Refinery In Yaroslavl Region | Updated: 06-07-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 14:52 IST
Ukrainian Military Targets Key Russian Oil Refineries
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Ukraine's military has declared that it launched strikes on oil refineries located in the Russian regions of Yaroslavl and Leningrad overnight.

Explosions were noted near the Slavneft-YANOS refinery in the Yaroslavl area, with smoke observed rising from the location, according to announcements from Ukraine's General Staff on Telegram.

Additionally, the NOVATEK-Ust Luga refinery in the Leningrad region was also targeted, indicating intensified actions amid ongoing tensions.

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