Ukrainian Military Targets Key Russian Oil Refineries
Ukraine's military announced it attacked oil refineries in Russia's Yaroslavl and Leningrad regions. Explosions and smoke were reported at the Slavneft-YANOS refinery in Yaroslavl, while the NOVATEK-Ust Luga refinery in Leningrad also faced impacts. The strikes were reported via the Ukrainian military's General Staff on Telegram.
Ukraine's military has declared that it launched strikes on oil refineries located in the Russian regions of Yaroslavl and Leningrad overnight.
Explosions were noted near the Slavneft-YANOS refinery in the Yaroslavl area, with smoke observed rising from the location, according to announcements from Ukraine's General Staff on Telegram.
Additionally, the NOVATEK-Ust Luga refinery in the Leningrad region was also targeted, indicating intensified actions amid ongoing tensions.
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