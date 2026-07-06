Ukrainian Military Targets Key Russian Oil Refineries

Ukraines Military Said On Monday It Struck Oil Refineries In Russias Yaroslavl And Leningrad Regions Overnight Explosions Were Recorded Near The Slavneftyanos Oil Refinery In Yaroslavl Region

Ukraine's military has declared that it launched strikes on oil refineries located in the Russian regions of Yaroslavl and Leningrad overnight.

Explosions were noted near the Slavneft-YANOS refinery in the Yaroslavl area, with smoke observed rising from the location, according to announcements from Ukraine's General Staff on Telegram.

Additionally, the NOVATEK-Ust Luga refinery in the Leningrad region was also targeted, indicating intensified actions amid ongoing tensions.