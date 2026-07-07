Marine Le Pen's 2027 Presidential Bid Amid EU Funds Conviction

Marine Le Pen announced her intent to run for president in the 2027 election following the upholding of her conviction for misusing EU funds. Despite the legal challenges, she remains a significant contender in French politics, aiming for the presidency for the fourth time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | French Farright Leader Marine Le Pen Said She Would Run For President In The Election In An Interview With Broadcaster Tf On Tuesday | Updated: 07-07-2026 23:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 23:42 IST
Marine Le Pen's 2027 Presidential Bid Amid EU Funds Conviction
Marine Le Pen

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has officially declared her candidacy for the 2027 presidential election. This announcement comes shortly after a French appeals court upheld her conviction for the misuse of EU funds.

In an interview with broadcaster TF1, Le Pen made her intentions clear despite the legal hurdle. Her participation remains a significant factor in the upcoming election, marking her fourth attempt at the presidency.

Although the recent court ruling posed a potential barrier, it has not deterred Le Pen as she continues to be a favored candidate in the initial rounds of the electoral process.

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