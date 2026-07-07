Marine Le Pen Targets 2027 Presidency After Conviction Appeal
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen announced her candidacy for the 2027 presidential race after her ban on public office was reduced by an appeals court. Previously convicted for misusing European Parliament funds, Le Pen remains a controversial figure with opinion polls showing strong support for her National Rally party.
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has confirmed her plans to run for president in 2027, following a crucial decision by a Paris appeals court. The court reduced her ban on holding public office, making her eligible to contest in the next presidential election.
Le Pen's political ambitions were previously hindered by a five-year electoral ban handed down in March 2025. This stemmed from her conviction for misusing funds from the European Parliament to finance staff salaries at her National Rally party in France.
Despite her conviction, opinion polls show Le Pen and her party, the RN, leading ahead of next April's election. She remains a divisive figure, with both strong support and significant opposition in the French political landscape.
ALSO READ
-
Marine Le Pen's 2027 Presidential Bid Amid EU Funds Conviction
-
Paris Court Upholds Le Pen Conviction, Opens Door to 2027 Presidential Bid
-
Will Marine Le Pen Campaign with an Electronic Ankle Tag?
-
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Political and Fiscal Developments
-
Marine Le Pen's Conviction Sparks Political Debate