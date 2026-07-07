Marine Le Pen Targets 2027 Presidency After Conviction Appeal

French Farright Leader Marine Le Pen Announced On Tuesday That She Will Run For President In After An Appeals Court Shortened Her Ban On Holding Public Office Le Pens Presidential Hopes Had Been In Limbo Since March

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has confirmed her plans to run for president in 2027, following a crucial decision by a Paris appeals court. The court reduced her ban on holding public office, making her eligible to contest in the next presidential election.

Le Pen's political ambitions were previously hindered by a five-year electoral ban handed down in March 2025. This stemmed from her conviction for misusing funds from the European Parliament to finance staff salaries at her National Rally party in France.

Despite her conviction, opinion polls show Le Pen and her party, the RN, leading ahead of next April's election. She remains a divisive figure, with both strong support and significant opposition in the French political landscape.