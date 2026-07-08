Missile Strikes Ripple Through Kyiv: Capital Under Fire.

Early Wednesday, Ukraine's capital Kyiv faced a Russian missile attack, sparking fires and injuring at least two, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Posting on Telegram, Klitschko reported that the strikes ignited a fire in a storage area and a non-residential building on both banks of the Dnipro River. Two individuals were injured, with one receiving hospital treatment.

The air alert persisted for about an hour. An earlier missile attack on the southern port of Odesa had injured ten people, regional governor Oleh Kiper stated, with eight undergoing hospital treatment.