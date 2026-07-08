Missile Strikes Ripple Through Kyiv: Capital Under Fire.

Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, was struck by Russian missiles early Wednesday, causing fires and injuring two individuals. The attack led to a blaze in a storage area and a non-residential building near the Dnipro River. A separate strike on Odesa resulted in additional injuries, with ten people affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraines Capital Kyiv Came Under A Russian Missile Attack Early On Wednesday | Updated: 08-07-2026 04:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 04:39 IST
Missile Strikes Ripple Through Kyiv: Capital Under Fire.
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Early Wednesday, Ukraine's capital Kyiv faced a Russian missile attack, sparking fires and injuring at least two, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Posting on Telegram, Klitschko reported that the strikes ignited a fire in a storage area and a non-residential building on both banks of the Dnipro River. Two individuals were injured, with one receiving hospital treatment.

The air alert persisted for about an hour. An earlier missile attack on the southern port of Odesa had injured ten people, regional governor Oleh Kiper stated, with eight undergoing hospital treatment.

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