Israeli Strikes Hezbollah Cell Amid Ceasefire Violations

The Israeli military conducted an airstrike on a Hezbollah cell near Tebnit in southern Lebanon on Saturday. This action comes after troops detected a Hezbollah-operated drone in the vicinity, according to military sources.

The air force successfully located fighters from Hezbollah who had been flying drones and taking positions close to Israeli forces. The military stated that these activities breach existing ceasefire agreements.

Despite the tensions, Hezbollah has not issued any statement or response regarding the incident, leaving the situation unresolved as of now.