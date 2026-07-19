Security Alert: Aqaba Facilities Under Threat Leading to Evacuation

A plausible threat led to the evacuation of the international airport and seaport in Aqaba, southern Jordan, according to a statement released by the U.S. embassy on Sunday. Americans are strongly advised to avoid these locations and comply with all security directives from Jordanian authorities.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Jordanian officials have not issued any formal statements regarding the threat. The U.S. embassy's message lacked specific details about the nature of the risk but urged caution.

The Jordanian information minister has not offered any comments or responses to inquiries, leaving more questions than answers about the potential security threat.