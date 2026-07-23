South Korea Shifts to 'Peace First' Approach with North Korea

South Korea has announced a major policy shift in its approach towards North Korea. Unification Minister Chung Dong-young revealed on Thursday that the government will abandon its longstanding 'denuclearization first' stance, opting instead for a 'peace first' strategy.

The new approach aims to foster dialogue and cooperation by initially seeking to freeze North Korea’s nuclear program. Minister Chung emphasized this change during a press briefing, highlighting the need for a peaceful resolution as a priority.

The announcement signals a strategic pivot in Seoul's efforts to address tensions on the Korean Peninsula. It underscores an interest in creating a more stable environment through diplomatic means.