South Korea Shifts to 'Peace First' Approach with North Korea
South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young announced a shift from the 'denuclearization first' policy, adopting a 'peace first' strategy towards North Korea. The new plan focuses on initially freezing North Korea’s nuclear program, marking a significant strategic pivot by the South Korean government.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea has announced a major policy shift in its approach towards North Korea. Unification Minister Chung Dong-young revealed on Thursday that the government will abandon its longstanding 'denuclearization first' stance, opting instead for a 'peace first' strategy.
The new approach aims to foster dialogue and cooperation by initially seeking to freeze North Korea’s nuclear program. Minister Chung emphasized this change during a press briefing, highlighting the need for a peaceful resolution as a priority.
The announcement signals a strategic pivot in Seoul's efforts to address tensions on the Korean Peninsula. It underscores an interest in creating a more stable environment through diplomatic means.
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