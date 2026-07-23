South Korea Shifts Strategy: Embracing Peace Over Denuclearisation First

South Korea has shifted its approach towards North Korea from 'denuclearisation first' to a 'peace first' strategy, while still aiming for a nuclear-free peninsula. This new strategy emphasizes halting nuclear activities in North Korea and seeks to initiate dialogue after a seven-year hiatus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 14:50 IST
South Korea Shifts Strategy: Embracing Peace Over Denuclearisation First
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  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea is shifting its diplomatic strategy with North Korea by prioritizing peace over immediate denuclearisation, according to Unification Minister Chung Dong-young.

Chung stated that this 'peace-first' approach aims to halt North Korea's nuclear activities as an initial step, while retaining the ultimate goal of a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.

This move seeks to renew dialogue opportunities that have been stalled for seven years, emphasizing the need for strategic diplomacy and regional cooperation.

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