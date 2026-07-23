South Korea Shifts Strategy: Embracing Peace Over Denuclearisation First

South Korea is shifting its diplomatic strategy with North Korea by prioritizing peace over immediate denuclearisation, according to Unification Minister Chung Dong-young.

Chung stated that this 'peace-first' approach aims to halt North Korea's nuclear activities as an initial step, while retaining the ultimate goal of a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.

This move seeks to renew dialogue opportunities that have been stalled for seven years, emphasizing the need for strategic diplomacy and regional cooperation.