Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi Over NEET-UG Paper Leak Response

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vehemently criticized the central government on Thursday for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence in Parliament, as protests surrounding the NEET-UG paper leak gather momentum. Addressing reporters, Gandhi questioned the Prime Minister's lack of engagement with the issue amidst calls for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Amid burgeoning protests, Prime Minister Modi took to X, a social media platform, to announce the establishment of fast-track courts aimed at ensuring prompt and stringent punishment for those found guilty of paper leaks. Modi emphasized that individuals compromising the future of the nation’s youth would face severe action, urging relevant authorities to act swiftly.

The opposition, however, remains unswayed, with Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav highlighting the demand for tangible justice rather than social media declarations. Yadav further questioned the government's accountability in the wake of reported student suicides linked to the leak, while criticizing Home Minister Amit Shah for police actions against protesters.