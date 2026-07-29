Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Saudi Arabia Strike Iran-backed Groups in Iraq

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia conducted strikes on Iran-backed groups in Iraq due to drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities. Meanwhile, Oman proposed a regional deal for managing the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which Iran rejected. The situation has spurred tension and disrupted oil and gas trade routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 11:43 IST
Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Saudi Arabia Strike Iran-backed Groups in Iraq
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The U.S. and Saudi Arabia have launched retaliation strikes against Iran-supported factions in Iraq, following drone attacks targeting Saudi oil infrastructure. This move has further heightened tensions in the already volatile region, drawing stark criticism from Iran, which labeled the blame as a 'major miscalculation.'

Oman's initiative to mediate by proposing a regional agreement aimed at the joint management of the vital Strait of Hormuz has been dismissed by an Iranian senior official, suggesting that such a plan is unrealistic. The Strait remains a focal point in the ongoing geopolitical chess game, crucial for energy shipping lanes.

The recent hostilities saw Iran's Revolutionary Guards engaging in aggressive maneuvers, asserting control over the strait and targeting oil tankers. Despite offers for dialogue, the continuum of strikes and confrontations marks a persistent instability in the region, influencing global oil prices and diplomatic relations.

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