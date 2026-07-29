U.S. and Saudi Arabia Launch Strikes on Iran-Backed Groups in Iraq

The United States and Saudi Arabia jointly launched strikes against Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq following recent escalations. This marked the first U.S. military action in the Middle East since President Trump paused bombing campaigns last week. The conflict led to a significant rise in oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 18:15 IST
U.S. and Saudi Arabia Launch Strikes on Iran-Backed Groups in Iraq
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The United States and Saudi Arabia have conducted joint airstrikes targeting Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq. This marks the first U.S. military action in the region since President Trump suspended operations last week following strategic recalibrations.

Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces reported casualties from the strikes, which have further heightened regional tensions. As a result, oil prices spiked notably after experiencing volatility in recent weeks.

The airstrikes are part of broader retaliatory actions linked to recent drone attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure. This escalation further complicates the geopolitical landscape, with various stakeholders condemning the strikes for violating Iraq's sovereignty.

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