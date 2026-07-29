U.S. and Saudi Arabia Launch Strikes on Iran-Backed Groups in Iraq

The United States and Saudi Arabia have conducted joint airstrikes targeting Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq. This marks the first U.S. military action in the region since President Trump suspended operations last week following strategic recalibrations.

Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces reported casualties from the strikes, which have further heightened regional tensions. As a result, oil prices spiked notably after experiencing volatility in recent weeks.

The airstrikes are part of broader retaliatory actions linked to recent drone attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure. This escalation further complicates the geopolitical landscape, with various stakeholders condemning the strikes for violating Iraq's sovereignty.