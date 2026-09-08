Alexander Zverev's Dominance: Reigns Supreme in U.S. Open Journey
Alexander Zverev advances to the U.S. Open quarter-finals, defeating Italian Luciano Darderi 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(3). Overcoming a challenging start to his campaign, the top-seeded German excels, especially after two grueling five-set matches. Zverev, highly adaptive, is the only male player reaching this year's Grand Slam quarter-finals.
Alexander Zverev, in a commanding performance, pushed past a challenging start to his U.S. Open campaign, defeating Italian competitor Luciano Darderi 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(3) on Monday night and securing his spot in the quarter-finals.
Enduring his fourth consecutive night-session match and two demanding five-setters along the route, the 29-year-old German was determined to finish swiftly. Zverev dominated the first set, overcoming late pressure on his otherwise reliable serve. A poorly executed drop shot from Darderi, seeded 21st, granted Zverev a crucial second break in the next set, which he capitalized on to establish a strong 4-0 lead, ultimately doubling his advantage in the match.
Despite losing momentum and facing challenges from Darderi's powerful first serve and drop shots in the third set, Zverev regrouped effectively. He managed to overcome the pressure and secure his position as the only man to reach the quarter-finals of all four Grand Slams this year. Zverev will next battle Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp for a place in the semi-finals.
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