Drone Strike Shakes Saratov: Impact on Infrastructure

A drone attack, launched by Ukraine, struck civilian infrastructure in the Russian city of Saratov, situated on the Volga river. The strike resulted in injuries, according to regional governor Roman Busargin, who communicated the news via the Telegram messaging app.

The region's significance is underscored by the presence of a major oil refinery operated by state oil company Rosneft. Saratov is also home to numerous industrial and military installations, making it a critical area.

The incident highlights the persistent tensions between Ukraine and Russia, as well as the vulnerabilities in areas with strategic infrastructure.