Thrilling Upsets and Comebacks at the U.S. Open: Day 9 Recap

Day 9 of the U.S. Open saw dramatic matches with top seeds making advances and experiencing setbacks. Alexander Zverev powered through Luciano Darderi, while Elena Rybakina knocked out Naomi Osaka. Botic van de Zandschulp outlasted Arthur Gea in an epic five-hour duel. Other highlights included wins by Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 09:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 09:21 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Comebacks at the U.S. Open: Day 9 Recap
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The ninth day of the U.S. Open was packed with thrilling action as top seeds clashed on the court. German top seed Alexander Zverev continued his impressive run, overpowering Italy's Luciano Darderi with a 6-2 6-2 7-6(3) victory, solidifying his status as a strong contender for another Grand Slam title.

Meanwhile, the women's draw featured intense competition as Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina defeated four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka 6-1 6-4. Rybakina's victory advances her to the quarter-finals, bringing her closer to achieving a top rank after a stellar performance.

Additionally, Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp staged a remarkable comeback from two sets down, defeating France's Arthur Gea in a five-hour and 13-minute marathon. Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva also secured their spots in the quarter-finals, adding to a day filled with sporting drama and surprises.

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