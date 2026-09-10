BRS Alleges Land Deal Scandal Involving Telangana CM's Family

In a serious allegation against the Telangana state leadership, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao accused the government of suspending BRS MLAs to stifle inquiries into a controversial Rs 200-crore land deal purportedly involving a company associated with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s brother. Rama Rao asserted that the suspension was a strategy to suppress discussions on critical issues.

In an interview with ANI, KTR revealed that the party was gearing up to challenge the Congress government over what they described as '420 false promises'. The land allocation to a company linked to the chief minister's family stood at the center, prompting the BRS to confront the issue directly at the contested site.

BRS leader KT Rama Rao raised pointed questions regarding a company established by Revanth Reddy’s brother and the strategic alliance it formed before allegedly receiving land grants. He suggested that similar opportunities should be extended to emerging entrepreneurs in Telangana, questioning if young business starters could hope for equivalent support.

Adding fuel to the fire, KTR connected the issue to the Congress's 'Indiramma Rajyam' slogan, questioning if it implied the enrichment of relatives. He also demanded a thorough investigation by central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, into the transaction, urging the BJP to catalyze a transparent inquiry.

The backdrop of these accusations includes a political clash in the Telangana Assembly. Over 20 BRS MLAs faced suspension after allegedly causing disruptions, with claims that the Congress government was avoiding discussions on deteriorating law and order and other public concerns, voiced by BRS MLA K Sanjay. The suspended BRS lawmakers have since met with Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to express grievances over their treatment within the Assembly.