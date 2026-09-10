BRS-Telangana Government Clash Over Alleged Land Deal
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao accused Telangana's government of suspending BRS MLAs to block inquiry into a controversial land deal involving the Chief Minister's brother. Rao demanded a probe, claiming that opposition questions on wealth allocation were being stifled to prevent accountability.
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KT Rama Rao, working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, alleged that the Telangana government suspended BRS MLAs to thwart their inquiries into a controversial Rs 200-crore land deal linked to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's brother. This accusation comes amid a heated political struggle in Telangana's assembly.
In a statement to ANI, Rao charged the Congress government with allocating valuable land to a company connected to the Chief Minister's family. He condemned the suspension of 20 BRS legislators from the Assembly proceedings and questioned whether similar opportunities would be offered to young entrepreneurs in Telangana.
Rao further linked the alleged land allocation to the Congress government's Indiramma Rajyam slogan and demanded investigations by the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department, and CBI. He criticized the ruling party for suppressing opposition voices and failing to address key public concerns.
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