BRS Leader Harish Rao Slams Telangana Government for Ignoring Public Issues

BRS leader T Harish Rao criticized the Telangana government's handling of opposition voices and public issues like agriculture and education. He accused CM Revanth Reddy of engaging in diversionary politics and neglecting farmers and students. Rao pledged continued protest against the alleged suppression and discrimination in the assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 12:52 IST
BRS Leader Harish Rao Slams Telangana Government for Ignoring Public Issues
BRS leader and former Telangana Minister T Harish Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a scathing critique, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T Harish Rao accused the Telangana government, led by Revanth Reddy, of suppressing opposition voices and ignoring pressing public issues in the state's Assembly. Rao condemned the government for failing to adequately address questions raised by the opposition.

Rao highlighted the plight of the farming community, citing the unavailability of urea, inconsistent electricity supply, and the non-waiver of loans as major issues. He alleged that the government had wrongfully placed farmers' private properties on a banned list under Section 22A, prompting statewide protests by the BRS.

The BRS leader also expressed serious concerns over the pending fee reimbursements affecting 30 lakh students, blaming Congress for not releasing the requisite funds. Rao claimed prior achievements under former CM K Chandrashekar Rao's leadership and criticized the current regime for diversionary tactics, which he argued detracted from critical discussions in the Assembly.

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