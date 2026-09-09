Political Tensions Escalate in Telangana Assembly

In a heated session at the Telangana Assembly, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy sharply criticized the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for its stubborn refusal to admit mistakes, urging the party to apologize for its conduct. Reddy emphasized that acknowledging errors and apologizing could enhance, rather than diminish, the party's stature.

The Chief Minister cautioned the BRS against persisting with its arrogant approach, warning that such behavior could lead to irreversible consequences. He referenced the Haldwani 'purification' controversy and derogatory remarks against Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, stating these incidents are not mere personal insults but significant societal issues.

Earlier, Congress MP Mallu Ravi filed a police complaint against BRS leader KTR for alleged abusive remarks against Reddy, seeking legal action. Amid these tensions, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar suspended over 20 BRS MLAs for disrupting Assembly proceedings, escalating the political drama to new heights.