Reuters
Updated: 21-10-2019 21:39 IST
Trump: Republicans need to get tougher and fight amid impeachment inquiry

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Republicans need to get tougher and fight the impeachment inquiry under way in Congress.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives began the proceedings last month after Trump sought help from Ukraine against a Democratic political rival, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden. Trump says he did nothing wrong and the inquiry is politically motivated.

