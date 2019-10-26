International Development News
Development News Edition

Police detain 26 at anti-government protests in Kazakhstan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Almaty
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 18:23 IST
Police detain 26 at anti-government protests in Kazakhstan
Image Credit: Pixabay

Police detained more than two dozen people on Saturday in Kazakhstan's main cities for participating in protests called by a banned opposition group where they criticized the government and Chinese expansion. Officers detained around a dozen people and manhandled them into police vans in the center of Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty, AFP correspondents saw.

Police said a total of 26 people were arrested in Almaty and the capital Nur-Sultan, 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) to the north. One citizen who was detained in Almaty told journalists he opposed "Sinicization" and was "against the Chinese factories coming here." Neighbouring China is a key economic partner for Kazakhstan which has described itself as the "buckle" in Beijing's trillion-dollar Belt and Road trade and infrastructure project.

But hundreds of Kazakhs have taken to the streets in recent months to voice fears over Chinese investment in the oil-rich country. Another protester shouted "Old man out!" in reference to Kazakhstan's 79-year-old former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, who stepped down in March but is still constitutionally designated the "Leader of the Nation."

The protests were called by Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan, an informal group led by long-time regime opponent Mukhtar Ablyazov that was ruled extremist by a Kazakh court last year. Ablyazov, a fugitive ex-banker who lives in Western Europe, has pledged to overthrow the regime of Nazarbayev and his handpicked successor, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He has dismissed Tokayev, a 66-year-old career diplomat, as "furniture" who will be replaced by Nazarbayev's daughter in due time. This month Tokayev signed off on a presidential order allocating Nazarbayev power over key ministerial and other appointments.

Currently, all protests are illegal in Kazakhstan unless permitted by authorities, which almost never happens in the case of political protests. Nazarbayev's rule over Kazakhstan began when it was still a Soviet republic and the strongman chairs both the country's ruling party Nur Otan and the powerful national security council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

VBA was reason Cong-NCP didn't come to power in Maha: Sawant

Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi VBA ate into the votes of the Congress-NCP and ensured the defeat of the opposition alliance in 25 assembly seats in Maharashtra, the Congress alleged on Saturday. The VBA stopped the Congress-NCP...

Mandate is to sit in opposition, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday that the mandate for his party in Maharashtra elections is to sit in the opposition and they have fully accepted it. Speaking to media persons here, Pawar said the newly-elected...

Entertainment News Roundup: G-Dragon's military discharge; Zubin Mehta ends tenure and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Fans of K-pop band Big Bang gather for G-Dragons military dischargeFans of K-pop boyband Big Bang gathered on Saturday to see band leader G-Dragon return to civilian life after his...

BSF organises Diwali Mela for jawans in Srinagar

The Border Security Force BSF organised Diwali Mela for its jawans here in Srinagar. BSF organises Diwali Mela for the jawans and their families in Srinagar every year as those deployed on the border work round the clock to fight insurgency...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019