Left Menu

UP cabinet approves scheme offering affordable rental housing for urban migrants, poor

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-03-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 12:17 IST
UP cabinet approves scheme offering affordable rental housing for urban migrants, poor
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Uttar Pradesh government will start a scheme offering affordable rental housing for poor people living in cities and a proposal to this effect was approved by the state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official release issued here on Friday said.

Under the Affordable Rental Housing and Complexes (ARHC) scheme, urban migrants/poor laborers, those belonging to economically weaker sections, low-income groups including factory workers, educational institutions, people associated with hospitality, and students will be the beneficiaries.

Preference will be given to people belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, widows, working women, divyang, and minorities, which will be subject to the provisions made by the state government, the release said.

The ARHC scheme has been launched by the government of India through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the 'self-reliant India' campaign, the statement said.

It will be implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) to promote the participation of private/public institutions for construction, operation, and maintenance of rental housing complexes for urban migrants/poor, it said.

The scheme will be implemented under two models in the state.

Model one involves converting vacant houses funded by the central or state government into an ARHC through an agreement.

Under the second model, ARHC will be built, operated, and maintained by public/private entities on their available vacant land, it said.

No proposal will be accepted without technical examination of the 'Avas Bandhu' under the scheme, it said.

According to the statement, all projects under the scheme will be used for rental accommodation only for the EWS/LIG category, urban migrants/poor for a minimum of 25 years.

If ARHC is used for any purpose other than rent, action will be taken against the agency concerned by the competent authority according to rules, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out in Kenya during British military exercise

A fire broke out in a wildlife conservancy in Kenya during an exercise by British troops stationed in the country, the British army said.We can confirm that there has been a fire during a UK led exercise in Kenya and that investigations are...

SC rejects Sushant's sister plea against Bombay HC order

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the petition filed by Sushant Singh Rajputs sister Priyanka Singh against the Bombay High Court order which did not quash Rhea Chakrabortys FIR against her in connection for allegedly providing banned me...

Bharat Bandh: Protesters block roads in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU blocked roads here on Friday as part of the 12-hour Bharat Bandh, called by farmer groups who have been protesting against the new agri laws.Roads in and around the district including the Delhi-Sahara...

SC dismisses plea to stay sale of electoral bonds ahead of assembly polls

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking stay on further sale of electoral bonds ahead of assembly elections.A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde declined to stay sale of the electoral bonds as sought in the application mov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021