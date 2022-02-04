Ganesh, Lakshmi idols damaged in UP temple; devotees protest
- Country:
- India
Idols of deities Ganesh and Lakshmi at a temple were allegedly damaged by unidentified people here, police said on Friday.
Miffed with the incident, devotees blocked a nearby road at Adampur village under Shahpur police station limits and demanded that the culprits be arrested at the earliest.
According to the temple committee president Kapil Kumar, some devotees happened to see the damaged idols on Thursday.
Police suspect it to be attempt to vitiate the atmosphere as Assembly elections in the state are around the corner.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assembly
- Ganesh
- Lakshmi
- Shahpur
- Kapil Kumar
ALSO READ
General Assembly President urges solidarity, hope, laying out 2022 agenda
UP Assembly polls: Union ministers, BJP MPs seek tickets for their kin
BJP announces list of candidates for Goa Assembly polls, no place for Parikkar's son
BJP releases names of 34 candidates for Goa Assembly polls, CM Pramod Sawant to contest from Sanquelim.
BJP announces list of 34 candidates for Goa Assembly polls, Parrikar's son denied ticket