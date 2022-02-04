Ganesh, Lakshmi idols damaged in UP temple; devotees protest

Idols of deities Ganesh and Lakshmi at a temple were allegedly damaged by unidentified people here, police said on Friday.

Miffed with the incident, devotees blocked a nearby road at Adampur village under Shahpur police station limits and demanded that the culprits be arrested at the earliest.

According to the temple committee president Kapil Kumar, some devotees happened to see the damaged idols on Thursday.

Police suspect it to be attempt to vitiate the atmosphere as Assembly elections in the state are around the corner.

