Left Menu

Ganesh, Lakshmi idols damaged in UP temple; devotees protest

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 04-02-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 12:05 IST
Ganesh, Lakshmi idols damaged in UP temple; devotees protest
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Idols of deities Ganesh and Lakshmi at a temple were allegedly damaged by unidentified people here, police said on Friday.

Miffed with the incident, devotees blocked a nearby road at Adampur village under Shahpur police station limits and demanded that the culprits be arrested at the earliest.

According to the temple committee president Kapil Kumar, some devotees happened to see the damaged idols on Thursday.

Police suspect it to be attempt to vitiate the atmosphere as Assembly elections in the state are around the corner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022