Max temp settles at 26.1 deg C in Delhi

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Monday settled at 26.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 8.8 degrees Celsius. According to the Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the city, the relative humidity was 59 per cent at 5:30 pm. The weather office has predicted partly cloudy sky with mist and shallow fog on Tuesday morning with a possibility of very light rain and drizzle towards the night. Also, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 27 and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.

It has also predicted rain or thundershowers with strong gusty winds on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average and the minimum temperature settled at 5.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal. Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category. The air quality index (AQI) at around 6 pm read 251, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data. The AQI in Faridabad stood at 302, Ghaziabad 301, Greater Noida 198, Gurgaon 253 and Noida 220. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. On Thursday, Delhi saw its maximum temperature go down by eight notches to 14.4 degrees Celsius, the coldest for the month of February in 19 years. On February 1, 2003, the national capital had recorded a high of 14.3 degrees Celsius.

