US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

A U.S. military aircraft with four people onboard has crashed in northern Norway, the country's Joint Rescue Coordination Centres (JRCC) told Reuters on Friday. The V-22 Osprey aircraft was taking part in a NATO military exercise called Cold Response when it was reported missing at 1826 CET (1726 GMT), the JRCC said. There was bad weather in the area, with conditions worsening. "We have made a find from the air," a JRCC spokesperson told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 03:15 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 03:15 IST
A U.S. military aircraft with four people onboard has crashed in northern Norway, the country's Joint Rescue Coordination Centres (JRCC) told Reuters on Friday.

The V-22 Osprey aircraft was taking part in a NATO military exercise called Cold Response when it was reported missing at 1826 CET (1726 GMT), the JRCC said. The plane was on a training exercise and was due to land at 1800 CET (1700 GMT). There was bad weather in the area, with conditions worsening.

"We have made a find from the air," a JRCC spokesperson told Reuters. "We found it after an emergency signal was received." The fate of the people onboard the aircraft was not known, he added.

