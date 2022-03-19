US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

A U.S. military aircraft with four people onboard has crashed in northern Norway, the country's Joint Rescue Coordination Centres (JRCC) told Reuters on Friday.

The V-22 Osprey aircraft was taking part in a NATO military exercise called Cold Response when it was reported missing at 1826 CET (1726 GMT), the JRCC said. The plane was on a training exercise and was due to land at 1800 CET (1700 GMT). There was bad weather in the area, with conditions worsening.

"We have made a find from the air," a JRCC spokesperson told Reuters. "We found it after an emergency signal was received." The fate of the people onboard the aircraft was not known, he added.

