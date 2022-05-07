Left Menu

Heatwave likely in parts of Rajasthan from Sunday

All major cities across Rajasthan recorded maximum temperature above 41 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the weather office said. The highest maximum temperature for Friday was recorded at 43.6 degrees Celsius in Barmer, the weather office said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-05-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 21:52 IST
Heatwave likely in parts of Rajasthan from Sunday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a brief spell of relief, heatwave conditions are expected in parts of Rajasthan again from Sunday, a meteorological department official said here.

A heatwave is likely to be witnessed in the districts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions from May 8, and the maximum temperatures in these regions are expected to be between 44 and 45 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

On Saturday, Banswara was the hottest place, recording 45.3 degrees Celsius followed by 45 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 44.6 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, 44.5 degrees Celsius in Bikaner and 44.4 degrees Celsius each in Jaisalmer, Nagaur and Dungarpur. All major cities across Rajasthan recorded maximum temperature above 41 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the weather office said. It added that during the next two to three days, relatively strong dusty winds and thunderstorms are also likely in the districts of Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions.

Light rain and thunderstorms were witnessed in some places of the state in the last 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature for Friday was recorded at 43.6 degrees Celsius in Barmer, the weather office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

India
4
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022