Tragic Act of Desperation: Bikaner Man's Self-Immolation
Ram Lal, a 35-year-old from Bikaner, died after attempting self-immolation near the SP office, igniting himself with petrol. Despite police intervention, he succumbed to his injuries. Previously, he'd lodged harassment complaints, but later withdrew them. The reasons behind his drastic action remain unclear as investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, Ram Lal, a 35-year-old man from Bikaner, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday after attempting self-immolation outside the SP office. The disturbing incident unfolded when Lal, carrying a bottle of petrol, set himself ablaze in a corridor on Friday.
Quick response from the police personnel present at the scene, who extinguished the flames, wasn't enough to save Lal's life. After initial treatment at the PBM Hospital's trauma center, he was transferred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, where he later died.
Lal had previously filed a complaint alleging harassment by a woman but later retracted it. The motive behind his return to the SP office and his drastic actions remain under investigation, police said.
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