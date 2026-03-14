Left Menu

Tragic Act of Desperation: Bikaner Man's Self-Immolation

Ram Lal, a 35-year-old from Bikaner, died after attempting self-immolation near the SP office, igniting himself with petrol. Despite police intervention, he succumbed to his injuries. Previously, he'd lodged harassment complaints, but later withdrew them. The reasons behind his drastic action remain unclear as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Japur | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:49 IST
Tragic Act of Desperation: Bikaner Man's Self-Immolation
Ram Lal
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Ram Lal, a 35-year-old man from Bikaner, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday after attempting self-immolation outside the SP office. The disturbing incident unfolded when Lal, carrying a bottle of petrol, set himself ablaze in a corridor on Friday.

Quick response from the police personnel present at the scene, who extinguished the flames, wasn't enough to save Lal's life. After initial treatment at the PBM Hospital's trauma center, he was transferred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, where he later died.

Lal had previously filed a complaint alleging harassment by a woman but later retracted it. The motive behind his return to the SP office and his drastic actions remain under investigation, police said.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026