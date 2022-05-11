Left Menu

Fresh heatwave spell in Delhi from Friday

The minimum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal.A fresh heatwave spell was predicted over Delhi from Sunday, but easterly winds prevailing in the national capital under the impact of Cyclone Asani shielded the city against it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 10:56 IST
Fresh heatwave spell in Delhi from Friday
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around the 40-degree mark on Wednesday and start increasing thereafter as moisture-carrying easterly winds make way for hot and dry westerlies. The minimum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal.

A fresh heatwave spell was predicted over Delhi from Sunday, but easterly winds prevailing in the national capital under the impact of Cyclone Asani shielded the city against it. The heatwave spell is likely to start on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

''Easterly winds prevailing in the region under the impact of Cyclone Asani are keeping the mercury in check. Though there won't be a steep rise in temperatures in Delhi over the next few days, the increase in humidity levels can cause discomfort,'' said Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.

''Without the easterly winds, temperatures would have leaped to 46-47 degrees Celsius,'' he said.

Easterly winds will slow down as the effect of severe cyclone Asani dissipates, Palawat said.

Back-to-back patchy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds had provided some respite from the intense heat last week.

Delhi had witnessed a hot and dry March, gauging nil rainfall against the normal of 15.9 mm. It got 0.3 mm of rainfall in April against a monthly average of 12.2 mm.

A heatwave at the month-end had sent the mercury soaring to 46 and 47 degrees Celsius in several parts of Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022