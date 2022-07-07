Decomposed body of man found in Thane apartment

The decomposed body of a 47-year-old man was found inside an apartment in a housing society Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday.

Local firemen got a call around 8.45 pm on Wednesday from the neighbour of the man, informing that the latter's house, located in a residential society on Ghodbunder Road, was locked and a foul smell was coming from it, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said. The firemen rushed to the spot, broke open the main door of house and found the decomposed body of the man, Satishkumar Krishna Pillai, lying inside, he said. The body was later sent for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, an official from Kasarwadavali police station said.

The time and cause of the death were yet to be ascertained, he said.

