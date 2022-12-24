Cold conditions intensify across Kashmir Valley

Cold conditions tightened its grip in Kashmir as the minimum temperature decreased at most places in the Valley, officials said on Saturday.

However, the meteorological department has forecast respite from cold and dry weather for a few days from Monday.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 5.4 degrees Celsius -- down from minus 4.8 degrees Celsius Thursday night, the officials said.

They said Pahalgam, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 6.4 degrees Celsius.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 6.4 degrees Celsius -- down from Thursday night's minus 5.5 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in frontier Kupwara district settled at minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, while Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded a minus of 4.4 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius.

The MeT Office has forecast mostly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till December 26.

Afterwards, the weather is likely to remain generally cloudy between December 26-30 in the UT with a possibility of light to moderate snowfall over the higher reaches, it said.

There would be a slight improvement in the minimum temperature leading to some respite from the cold and dry weather from December 26-31, the MeT office said.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chilla-i-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley. The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period. Most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.

'Chillai-Kalan' begins on December 21 and ends on January 30. The cold wave continues even after that with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold) following it.

