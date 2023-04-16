Kerala PCC chief condoles death of Cong worker and his wife in Dubai apartment building fire

Kerala PCC president and MP K Sudhakaran on Sunday condoled the death of a Congress worker and his wife hailing from the State in a massive fire that broke out in an apartment building in Dubai. Besides the couple, 14 others died in the fire and nine others were injured, according to officials. Sudhakaran, in a Facebook post, conveyed his condolences on the death of Rijesh Kalangadan and his wife Jeshi Kandamangalath, both of whom hailed from Vengara in Malappuram district of Kerala. The Congress MP said that Rijesh was a Congress worker who was active in the social and cultural spheres of Dubai. His wife, Jeshi, was a teacher there. Sudhakaran said it was heartbreaking that tragedy struck when the couple was waiting to move into their newly built dream house. The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the five-storey apartment building in the Al-Ras area, one of the oldest parts of Dubai, and began spreading to other areas, officials said. Their bodies are, reportedly, expected to be brought back here on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)