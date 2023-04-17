Left Menu

Heatwave conditions prevail in Odisha, Jharsuguda hottest with 43 degrees C

Despite a marginal fall in temperature across Odisha, the mercury level on Sunday remained at or above 40 degrees Celsius in at least 20 places in the state, according to a meteorological department bulletin.The industrial town of Jharsuguda was the hottest place in the state with the mercury level touching 43 degrees C while three places - Boudh, Sambalpur and Talcher- recorded temperatures above 42 degrees C.

Heatwave conditions prevail in Odisha, Jharsuguda hottest with 43 degrees C
Despite a marginal fall in temperature across Odisha, the mercury level on Sunday remained at or above 40 degrees Celsius in at least 20 places in the state, according to a meteorological department bulletin.

The industrial town of Jharsuguda was the hottest place in the state with the mercury level touching 43 degrees C while three places - Boudh, Sambalpur and Talcher- recorded temperatures above 42 degrees C.

Similarly, six places recorded temperatures at or above 41 degrees C. These places are Angul (41.1), Sundergarh (41.5), Bolangir (41.2), Titlagah and Malkangiri (41.5 each) and Rourkela (41).

The maximum temperature recorded in Bhubaneswar was 40 degrees C. The IMD issued a yellow warning and stated that thunderstorms with lightening are very likely to occur at one or two places in Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar and Bhadrak districts.

It also forecast light-to-moderate rain or thunderstorms at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapara, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Nuapada by 8.30 am on Monday.

Meanwhile, the state government announced that all Anganwadi centres will have classes from 7 am to 11 am from Monday due to heatwave conditions. The Women and Child Development Department, in a notification, said that all Anganwadi centres have also been directed to make arrangements for an adequate supply of drinking water for the children and their staff during working hours.

However, the district collectors have been empowered to make changes in the timing of the centres, according to the heatwave conditions in their areas.

Government and private schools will also hold morning classes from Monday for the heatwave in the state.

